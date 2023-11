News From Law.com

Davis Polk & Wardwell; Sidley Austin; Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom; and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz are now matching the Cravath, Swaine & Moore salary scale, while also agreeing to the same year-end bonuses, according to Law.com reporting and firm memos.

November 30, 2023, 10:23 AM

