Davis Polk to Mandate 4 Days a Week in the Office for All At...

On the heels of Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom announcing a four-day office attendance schedule in late May, Davis, Polk & Wardell followed suit with a Wednesday morning memo obtained by Law.com. Citing mentorship and professional development opportunities, Davis Polk asked its lawyers and business services personnel to begin attending the office Monday through Thursday. The firm also rolled out a remote day "bank," allowing employees to choose an additional 16 days of remote work annually (including five days between Sept. 5 and the end of the year).

June 07, 2023, 12:43 PM

