Davis Polk & Wardwell, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett, together with Big Four Japanese firms Anderson Mori & Tomotsune and Nagashima Ohno & Tsunematsu, are advising as Tokyo Metro preps for an initial public offering (IPO) in Japan, aiming to raise $2.24 billion.

September 25, 2024, 2:37 AM