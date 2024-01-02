Davis Polk, Quinn Emanuel Add Top In-House Talent to White C...

News From Law.com

General counsel are in-demand in the opening days of 2024, with Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan and Davis Polk & Wardwell finding talent at the top ranks of corporate legal departments. On Tuesday, Davis Polk announced the hiring of William Hochul Jr., the former general counsel of multinational food and hospitality company Delaware North and the former U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York, while Quinn Emanuel's Boston office added former Indigo GC and executive vice president Paul Dacier as a partner.

