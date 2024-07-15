Davis Polk Poaches Goodwin Sponsor Finance Partner | Law.com...

News From Law.com

Davis, Polk & Wardwell's sponsor finance practice gained talent this week as the firm announced the hiring of partner Nick Caro from Goodwin Procter. Joining the sponsor finance practice in New York, Caro represents private equity firms and the companies they own, private wealth funds, private or public companies, family offices and other investors and issuers. His practice involves leveraged finance, recurring revenue loans, and debt restructurings, per a Davis Polk press release.

New York

July 15, 2024, 9:00 AM