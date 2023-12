Breaking News From Law.com International

Davis Polk & Wardwell, together with Big Four Japanese law firms Nishimura & Asahi and Mori Hamada & Matsumoto, are advising a Japan Investment Corporation-led consortium on the $4.7 billion acquisition of Shinko Electric Industries, a semiconductor packaging unit of Japanese electronics conglomerate Fujitsu Limited.

December 13, 2023, 3:14 AM

