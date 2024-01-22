Davis Polk Lures Another Cravath Partner, Adding M&A Litigat...

News From Law.com

Davis Polk & Wardwell, continuing to recruit from Cravath Swaine & Moore, has added Rory Leraris as a partner in its civil litigation practice in New York. She is at least the fourth Cravath partner Davis Polk has hired in the last few years. Last year, the firm hired David Portilla, who was head of Cravath's banking regulatory practice, and in late 2021, Davis Polk recruited former Cravath partners Jennifer S. Conway, an executive compensation partner, and Kara Mungovan, a tax lawyer.

