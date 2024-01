News From Law.com

Former Davis Polk & Wardwell associate Kaloma Cardwell described his experience as a Black associate at the firm for two hours Monday afternoon as his retaliation trial against Davis Polk entered its third week. Cardwell, the only Black male in Davis Polk's 2014 associate class, described his side of several interactions that the jury had heard about in two weeks of testimony from current and former Davis Polk lawyers and staff members.

January 22, 2024, 5:10 PM

