Dan Hirschovits, a Davis Polk & Wardwell capital markets partner in London, is joining Paul Hastings, the firm said Tuesday. Hirschovits had been a partner at Davis Polk for over 12 years before making the move. He works with investment banks, companies and private equity sponsors on a range of corporate financial and capital markets transactions.

September 10, 2024, 5:00 AM