Raul Yanes, most recently the head of non-financial risk at Morgan Stanley, has rejoined Davis, Polk & Wardwell for what will be his third stint with the firm. He will again head up the firm's white-collar defense and investigations practice, working out of the firm's New York office.

January 16, 2024, 11:05 AM

