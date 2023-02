Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Chock Barhoum LLP on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Rite Aid and Thrifty Payless to Washington Western District Court. The suit was filed by Buckley & Associates on behalf of Jacquelyn Davis-Gray and Howard Gray. The case is 2:23-cv-00189, Davis-Gray et al v. Rite Aid Headquarters Corporation et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 08, 2023, 5:13 PM