Who Got The Work

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani partners Brian M. Ledger and Mark B. Tuvim have entered appearances for chocolate manufacturer Theo Chocolate in a pending consumer class action related to the marketing and sale of the company's variety of organic dark chocolate products. The suit, filed Jan. 4 in California Northern District Court by Fitzgerald Joseph LLP and Tousley Brain Stephens, contends that the products are not organic and contain unsafe levels of lead, arsenic and cadmium. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:24-cv-00061, Davis et al v. Theo Chocolate Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

January 12, 2024, 8:51 AM

Plaintiffs

MyHang Le

Rockime Davis

Plaintiffs

Tousley Brain Stephens

Fitzgerald Joseph, LLP

Fitzgerald Joseph LLP

defendants

Theo Chocolate, Inc.

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct