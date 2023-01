Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hall, Estill, Hardwick, Gable, Golden & Nelson on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Safeco Insurance Co. of America to Oklahoma Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Whitten Burrage on behalf of Ronald Davis and Angel Durbin. The case is 6:23-cv-00020, Davis et al v. Safeco Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

January 12, 2023, 3:54 PM