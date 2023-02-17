New Suit - Class Action

Norfolk Southern, a Virginia-based rail transportation and logistics company, was hit with a toxic tort class action Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by the Baker Law Group; Levin Sedran & Berman; and Robert Peirce & Associates, seeks redress for individuals and businesses that were exposed to massive amounts of vinyl chloride and other toxic chemicals after the Feb. 3 train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:23-cv-00308, Davis et al v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company et al.

February 17, 2023, 4:59 AM