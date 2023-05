New Suit - Consumer Class Action

HP Inc. was hit with a consumer class action on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman, alleges that trackpads on HP Omen laptops are susceptible to freezing, tracking in reverse and other malfunctions. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-02114, Davis et al. v. HP Inc.

Technology

May 01, 2023, 7:39 PM

Plaintiffs

Gary Davis

Justin Davis

Plaintiffs

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

HP, Inc. d/b/a HP Computing and Printing Inc.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct