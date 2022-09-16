New Suit - Class Action

E.l.f. Cosmetics Inc. was hit with a biometric privacy class action Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, for claims under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, contends that virtual try-on tools on the defendant's cosmetics website improperly collect users' facial scans. The suit is backed by a trio of plaintiffs firms: DiCello Levitt Gutzler; Don Bivens PLLC; and Hausfeld LLP. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-05069, Davis et al v. e.l.f. Cosmetics, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 16, 2022, 7:06 PM