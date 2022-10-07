Who Got The Work

Withers partner James E. Nealon has entered an appearance for data platform Dynata LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed Aug. 23 in Connecticut District Court by Morgan & Morgan and other plaintiffs firms on behalf of hourly non-exempt employees who contend that they were not paid for pre-shit zoom calls and other off-the-clock work. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Sarala V. Nagala, is 3:22-cv-01062, Davis et al v. Dynata, LLC.

Business Services

October 07, 2022, 7:33 AM