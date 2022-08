New Suit - Contract

Husch Blackwell filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Tennessee Eastern District Court on behalf of Laura Lee Davis and Nancy Hampson. The complaint, over claims to real property, pursues claims against Daniel Victor Davis. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00101, Davis et al v. Davis.

Tennessee

August 31, 2022, 12:00 PM