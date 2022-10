Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against plant-based meal delivery provider Daily Harvest Inc. to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The suit, which pertains to Daily Harvests June 2022 recall of its French Lentil + Leek crumbles product, was filed by the Levicoff Law Firm on behalf of consumers Daniel Davis and Lindsey Davis. The case is 2:22-cv-03933, Davis et al v. Daily Harvest, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

October 04, 2022, 5:54 AM