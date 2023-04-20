New Suit - Environmental

Village Creek Associates, Palmetto Building Group and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow on behalf of Joseph Davis, Jane Fraser and other plaintiffs, alleges that the defendants' land-clearing, grading, filling and construction activities at The Park at Village Creek are polluting the surrounding wetlands in Glynn County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00051, Davis et al. v. Cate et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 20, 2023, 6:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Derek Murray

Jackie Magnant

Jane Fraser

Joseph Davis

Rose Murphy

Plaintiffs

Butler Snow

defendants

Creek Holdings III, LLC

Henry Vassa Cate

Missoe, LLC

Palmetto Building Group

Village Creek Associates, LLC

Village Creek Landing, LLC

