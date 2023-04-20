Village Creek Associates, Palmetto Building Group and other defendants were hit with an environmental lawsuit on Thursday in Georgia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Snow on behalf of Joseph Davis, Jane Fraser and other plaintiffs, alleges that the defendants' land-clearing, grading, filling and construction activities at The Park at Village Creek are polluting the surrounding wetlands in Glynn County. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00051, Davis et al. v. Cate et al.
Construction & Engineering
April 20, 2023, 6:16 PM