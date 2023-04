Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Snell & Wilmer on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against CV Stardust38 and MJD Development to Nevada District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for construction work, was filed by Silver State Law on behalf of Davis Co. The case is 3:23-cv-00173, Davis Co. Inc. v. CV Stardust LLC et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 25, 2023, 4:14 PM

Plaintiffs

Davis Company Incorporated

defendants

CV Stardust LLC

Mjd Development LLC

defendant counsels

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract