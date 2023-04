Who Got The Work

Kristina H. Vaquera and Olivia R. Cohen of Jackson Lewis have entered an appearance for SJ Perry LLC doing business as Chik-fil-A in a pending class action. The complaint, filed March 14 in Virginia Eastern District Court by MichieHamlett, alleges that the defendant fails to pay employees’ wages in full. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elizabeth W. Hanes, is 4:23-cv-00033, Davila v. SJ Perry LLC.

April 28, 2023, 9:34 AM

