Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Monday removed a lawsuit against LoanCare and NewRez to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims under the Fair Credit Extension Uniformity and Fair Debt Collection Practices Acts, was filed pro se by Edward Davila Jr. on behalf of himself and Carmen A. Davila . The case is 5:22-cv-01302, Davila et al v. LoanCare, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

December 05, 2022, 6:56 PM