Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Foley & Mansfield on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against marketing company Star Exhibits & Environments Inc. to Minnesota District Court. The suit, over alleged violations of the Family and Medical Leave Act, was filed by Schaefer Halleen LLC on behalf of former Star Exhibits CFO Stacey Davies, who contends she was wrongfully terminated after sustaining a serious and disabling leg injury in a snowmobile accident. The case is 0:22-cv-02240, Davies v. Star Exhibits & Environments, Inc.

Business Services

September 14, 2022, 6:52 PM