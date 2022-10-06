Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Roseburg Forest Products Co., a wood-products company, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy and Anderlini & McSweeney on behalf of Robert Davies, who contends that Roseburg Forest was negligent in maintaining its property and responsible for the Sept. 2022 Mill Fire that burned for 11 days and killed two people in Siskiyou County, Weed, California. The case is 3:22-cv-05780, Davies v. Roseburg Forest Products, Co.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 06, 2022, 6:58 AM