Georgia law firms continued to stock up on new talent in the first few weeks of the new year. That includes new hires at Greenberg Traurig and Baker Donelson Bearman Caldwell & Berkowitz. Small law firms and plaintiff firms have also been recruiting. Georgia-based injury law firm Davies Hothem hired injury attorney Dustin Davies as a partner in Gainesville, Georgia, effective this month.

January 19, 2023, 4:27 PM