Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Kilmer, Voorhees & Laurick on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Unum Life Insurance Co. of America to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, which pertains to the denial of long-term care benefits, was filed by the Law Offices of Steven M. Dunn on behalf of Patricia Davidson. The case is 8:23-cv-00842, Davidson v. Unum Life Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 18, 2023, 5:55 AM

Plaintiffs

Patricia Davidson

defendants

Unum Life Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Kilmer, Voorhees & Laurick, P.C.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute