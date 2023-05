Removed To Federal Court

Tesla removed a consumer protection lawsuit to Florida Southern District Court on Monday. The complaint, for an alleged defective full self-driving function by Tesla which caused a vehicle collision, was filed by Jesse Davidson PA, who is representing himself. The case is 9:23-cv-80804, Davidson v. Tesla, Inc.

Automotive

May 22, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Jesse Davidson

defendants

Tesla, Inc.

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims