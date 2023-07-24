Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a gender discrimination lawsuit against Hog Slat Inc. d/b/a Georgia Poultry Equipment Company to Missouri Western District Court. The complaint was filed by Hall Ansley on behalf of a female employee who claims she was unlawfully terminated based on the false belief that she was having a relationship with a male colleague. According to the suit, the male co-worker was not subjected to the same sanction despite having engaged in the same alleged behavior. The case is 3:23-cv-05047, Davidson v. Hog Slat, Inc. d/b/a Georgia Poultry Equipment Company.

Missouri

July 24, 2023, 8:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Kathryn Davidson

defendants

Hog Slat, Inc. d/b/a Georgia Poultry Equipment Company

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination