New Suit - ADA Compliance

First Republic Bank was hit with an ADA lawsuit on Thursday in California Central District Court. The suit, brought by So. Cal. Equal Access Group on behalf of Kenneth Davidson, alleges that the defendant's parking lot at a Los Angeles branch does not comply with ADA requirements. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-05884, Davidson v. First Republic Bank.

Banking & Financial Services

July 20, 2023, 8:02 PM

