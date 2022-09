New Suit - Employment

Dairy Farmers of America, a national milk marketing cooperative that acquired Dean Foods in 2020, was sued Monday in Kansas District Court over alleged gender-based employment discrimination. The court case was brought by attorney Lewis Galloway on behalf of Catherine Davidson. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-02384, Davidson v. Dairy Farmers of America, Inc.

Agriculture

September 26, 2022, 6:42 PM