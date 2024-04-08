Who Got The Work

Adam C. Hemlock and David Lender of Weil, Gotshal & Manges has entered an appearance for Bridgestone in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Feb. 22 in New York Southern District Court by the Radice Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases contending that the tire manufacturers orchestrated a scheme to increase and fix prices of replacement tires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:24-cv-01367, Davidov et al v. Continental Aktiengesellschaft et al.

Automotive

April 08, 2024, 10:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Robert Furst

Susan Davidov

Plaintiffs

Radice Law Firm

Radice Law Firm, P.C.

defendants

Bridgestone Corporation

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Bridgestone Americas, Inc.

Compagnie Generale Des Etablissements

Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Tire The Americas, LLC

Does 1-100

Michelin North America Inc.

Nokian Tyres Inc.

Nokian Tyres PLC

Nokian Tyres U.S. Operations LLC

Pirelli & C.S.p.A.,

Pirelli Tire LLC

defendant counsels

Weil, Gotshal & Manges

nature of claim: 410/for alleged antitrust violations