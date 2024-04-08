Adam C. Hemlock and David Lender of Weil, Gotshal & Manges has entered an appearance for Bridgestone in a pending antitrust class action. The case, filed Feb. 22 in New York Southern District Court by the Radice Law Firm, is part of a wave of cases contending that the tire manufacturers orchestrated a scheme to increase and fix prices of replacement tires. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos, is 1:24-cv-01367, Davidov et al v. Continental Aktiengesellschaft et al.
Automotive
April 08, 2024, 10:34 AM