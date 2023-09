News From Law.com

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron and partner Robert Costello are suing Rudy Giuliani over more than $1.3 million in outstanding attorneys fees. The firm filed the lawsuit in Manhattan Supreme Court, alleging the embattled former New York City mayor has failed to pay for their representation in numerous investigations.

September 19, 2023, 12:14 PM

