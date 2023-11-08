Who Got The Work

Jana S. Farmer, Jura Christine Zibas and Stephanie Nott from Wilson Elser have stepped in to represent Royal Chain Inc., doing business as Royal Chain Group, in a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Sept. 18 in New York Southern District Court by Debevoise & Plimpton and Gish PLLC on behalf of David Yurman Enterprises, accuses the defendant of misappropriating Yurman's intellectual property and undermining its market position by offering for sale and selling jewelry that copies the designs of the plaintiff's pieces. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jed S. Rakoff, is 1:23-cv-08224, David Yurman Enterprises LLC et al v. Royal Chain Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 08, 2023, 8:25 AM

