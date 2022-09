Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Thursday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Cigna to Texas Southern District Court. The complaint was filed by Mahendru P.C. on behalf of Genesis Medical Group, which seeks reimbursement for administering COVID-19 vaccines. The case is 4:22-cv-03358, David P. Ellent, P.L.L.C. d/b/a Genesis Medical v. Cigna Healthcare of Texas Inc.