Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at King, Tilden, McEttrick & Brink on Thursday removed a defamation lawsuit against Allstate to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Harfenist Kraut & Perlstein on behalf of Long Island Orthopedic Solutions and David J. Weissberg M.D., contends that Allstate falsely claimed that the plaintiffs engaged in improper referral arrangements in violation of New York Public Health Law. The case is 2:23-cv-00575, David J. Weissberg, M.D. P.C. et al v. Allstate Insurance Company et al.