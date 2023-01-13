New Suit - Antitrust

Tom Girardi of the defunct law firm Girardi & Keese, along with the State Bar of California, Gavin Newsom and other defendants, were hit with a civil RICO and antitrust lawsuit on Friday in Texas Northern District Court. The suit, brought by attorney Mark J. Lieberman, seeks RICO damages based on the defendants' alleged involvement in Girardi's misappropriation of client funds. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, David et al. v. Girardi et al.

January 13, 2023, 7:51 PM