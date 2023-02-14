New Suit - Trademark

Olshan Frome Wolosky and Gesmer Updegrove LLP filed a trademark and trade dress infringement lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of protective equipment manufacturer David Clark Company over its green communication headsets. The suit takes aim at Roanwell Corp. for allegedly selling confusingly similar headsets using the plaintiff's trademarked pastel green color. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01233, David Clark Company, inc. v. Roanwell Corporation LLC.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 14, 2023, 5:10 PM