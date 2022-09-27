David Boies: Who Gets to Decide What the Righteous Causes Ar...

News From Law.com

The Litigation Daily sat down with David Boies, the founder of Boies Schiller Flexner, to discuss what worries him about the current legal landscape. "When we began to say only people that are minimally acceptable get legal representation, the problem with that is who gets to determine who's minimally acceptable," he said. "And in this country today, who's minimally acceptable is going to be decided very differently whether you're in New York or Alabama."

Legal Services - Large Law

September 27, 2022, 7:30 AM