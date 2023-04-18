News From Law.com

The movie might have been a bomb, but the result at trial was anything but for a South Florida team of attorneys going up against a subsidiary of Boies Schiller Flexner—one the most powerful law firms in the country. The case was decided via bench trial in a final decision rendered through a voluntary trial proceeding before Judge Peter Blanc, as trial resolution judge under the jurisdiction of the Palm Beach County Circuit Court. Tal Lifshitz, a partner in Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton, was part of the team that won the case, along with co-defense counsel L. Louis Mrachek and Alan Rose.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

April 18, 2023, 12:48 PM

