New Suit - Contract

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of David Benrimon Fine Art LLC. The suit accuses Max Koffler, Galerie Son and Mihyun Son of failing to pay and refusing to return two art paintings valued at $400,000. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02614, David Benrimon Fine Art LLC v. Son et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 29, 2023, 5:11 AM

Plaintiffs

David Benrimon Fine Art LLC

Plaintiffs

Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan

defendants

Galerie Son

Max Koffler

Mihyun Son

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract