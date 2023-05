New Suit - Contract

Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery LLC was sued by Davey Tree Expert Co. for breach of contract on Thursday in Ohio Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Thompson Hine, accuses the defendant of poor workmanship under a subcontract for electric line maintenance services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-00961, Davey Tree Expert Co. v Puerto Rico Disaster Recovery LLC.

Construction & Engineering

May 11, 2023, 6:28 PM

