New Suit - Contract

AGCO Corp. was hit with a franchise lawsuit Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The case was filed by Stinson LLP on behalf of Dave's Repair Trust, which accuses AGCO of unlawfully terminating a dealer agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02189, Daves Repair Trust v. AGCO Corporation.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 08, 2022, 7:04 PM