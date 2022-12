Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Fresenius Medical Care to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, over alleged employment discrimination, was filed by Spitz the Employee's Law Firm on behalf of Terri Davenport. The case is 1:22-cv-00730, Davenport v. Bio-Medical Applications of Ohio, Inc.

Health Care

December 08, 2022, 5:51 PM