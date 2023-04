New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Nvidia was slapped with a consumer class action on Tuesday in California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gubernick Law and Pearson Warshaw on behalf of customers whose Shield TVs and Shield K1 Tablets will no longer support the functionality of GameStream, a feature which allows purchasers to stream games from their PCs to their TVs in 4K. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:23-cv-01877, Davenport et al. v. Nvidia Corp.

Technology

April 18, 2023, 8:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlton Davenport

Quang Ho

Plaintiffs

Pearson Warshaw, LLP

defendants

Nvidia Corporation

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct