Who Got The Work

Francisca M. Mok and Charles P. Hyun of Reed Smith and Gabrielle Anderson-Thompson of Barnes & Thornburg have stepped in as defense counsel to Walgreen Co. and Target, respectively, in a pending false advertising class action in connection with the companies' ovulation test kits. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Umberg Zipser LLP, contends that the ovulation test kits are not 99% accurate at identifying peak ovulation period like the labels claim. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Donna M. Ryu, is 3:22-cv-05191, Dave et al v. Abbott Laboratories et al.