New Suit - Class Action

Abbott Laboratories, Target, Walgreens Boots Alliance and other defendants were hit with a false advertising class action Monday in California Northern District Court in connection with the companies' ovulation test kits. The suit, brought by Glancy Prongay & Murray and Umberg Zipser LLP, contends that the ovulation test kits are not 99% accurate at identifying peak ovulation period like the labels claim. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-05191, Dave et al v. Abbott Laboratories et al.