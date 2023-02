Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Locke Lord on Wednesday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against HSBC Bank USA and PHH Mortgage Corp. to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Todd S. Dion on behalf of Robert Davalos. The case is 1:23-cv-10270, Davalos v. HSBC Bank USA, National Association, as Trustee for Fremont Home Loan Trust 2006-E, Mortgage Backed Certificates, Series 2006-E et al.

Real Estate

February 01, 2023, 7:11 PM