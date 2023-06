Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Verizon Communications and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The complaint, for an alleged physical assault committed by a Verizon employee, was filed by Barry Laiche & Associates on behalf of Becky Dauzat. The case is 6:23-cv-00800, Dauzat v. Verizon Communications Inc.

Telecommunications

June 14, 2023, 7:17 PM

Plaintiffs

Becky Dauzat

Plaintiffs

Provosty Sadler Et Al (marksville)

defendants

Cellco Partnership

Verizon Communications Inc

Ricky

Ricky Williams

Verizon Wireless

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

D Smith Legal

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims