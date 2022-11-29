New Suit - Trademark

Supplement company Dauntless Media, which sells nootropic gummies under the brand name 'Myco Mode,' filed a copyright and trademark infringement lawsuit against Muram Nutrition, Enutra d/b/a Kivus and other defendants on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, brought by Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani, accuses the defendants of misappropriating the plaintiff's mark and artwork to sell similar supplements, including hemp gummies. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:22-cv-02206, Dauntless Media LLC v. Muram Nutrition LLC et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

November 29, 2022, 2:34 PM